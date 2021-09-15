WME Hires Agent Bailey Greenwood

(CelebrityAccess) — William Morris Endeavor announced it has continued the expansion of its electronic music division with the addition of agent Bailey Greenwood

Out of the gate, Greenwood’s roster at WME includes Ellen Allien, Maya Jane Coles, He.She.They., Jacques Greene, and Perel, among others.

.Greenwood, who will be based in WME’s Los Angeles headquarters, comes to her new role at WME after spending almost a decade in the trenches at Liaison Artists.

No stranger to the underground club scene, Greenwood brings significant experience to her new role and has held a variety of positions in multiple San Francisco nightclubs, from marketing and production to artist hospitality.

She began her career in the industry working as a staff photographer for San Francisco-based festivals such as Noise Pop, Treasure Island Music Festival and Outside Lands.