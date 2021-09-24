X-Ray Touring’s Steve Strange Dies

CelebrityAccess has learned that respected booking agent and founding partner of X-Ray Touring Steve Strange has died. He was 53.

His passing was announced by his longtime agency X-Ray Touring, who said he died after a short illness but did not provide additional details about a cause of death.

“We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss.

Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored.

“A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.

“Steve had the best ears in the agency business, signing and developing the careers of countless world class Artists from small club venues to vast international multi-stadium tours.

“He will always be remembered with love by his friends & colleagues at X-ray and the world over.”

Born in Ireland in 1968, Strange began his career in the industry as a drummer, performing with several Irish bands, including No Hot Ashes and following the band to London after signing a deal with GWR Records.

After No Hot Ashes dissolved in 1990, Strange landed gigs at several artist management and booking agencies before returning to Ireland where he signed on with Irish promoter MCD/Wonderland to manage bookings at The Limelight club.

A year later, he returned to London where he John Giddings at the Solo Music Agency and later Helter Skelter.

In 2005, Strange, Ian Huffam, Scott Thomas, Jeff Craft, and Martin Horne partnered to launch their own agency, X-ray Touring.

Among the high-profile clients Strange represented at X-Ray are Eminem, Coldplay, Chance the Rapper, Snow Patrol, Queens of the Stone Age, Jimmy Eat World, Kodaline, and Bright Eyes.

He also operated Strange World Management, with a roster that included Lightning Seeds, Last in Line Wayward Sons, FM, Equador, Sweet Savage, Sweethead, Toseland, and Toby Jepson, among others.

In 2019, CelebrityAccess feature writer Larry LeBlanc interviewed Steve Strange for his ‘In The Hot Seat’ series.