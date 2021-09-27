Spotify Acknowledges Growing Battery Drain Complaints

(Hypebot) — Spotify users are complaining about growing battery drain issues, and the streamer appears to be taking it seriously.

Complaints are piling up on Reddit, Twitter, and Spotify’s own user forums. Just one example:

“Seemingly out of nowhere, Spotify has started to drain my battery severely the past few days. A workout that used to consume 10-15% of my battery now takes 40-60% and my battery gets hot whenever the app is open.”

The problems seems to be particularly acute when users look at battery drain for Spotify compared to Apple Music.

“Decided to switch over to Spotify for the past month and I am listening to music on average 3 hours per day, which is the same as I did with Apple Music. Only difference being that by 4-5pm my iPhone is hitting 20% battery remaining where as when I was using Apple Music, I’d only get 20% battery warning later at night around 8-9pm.”

Spotify has acknowledged the issue to some users, according to 9-5Mac:

Thanks for your reports about battery drainage while updating from iOS 14.8 to .15 on both firmware versions during the past days. We’ve passed your info on to the relevant team and we can confirm they are currently looking into it.

Aside from trying restarting and/or a clean reinstall of the app, it’d be great if you’d give disabling Background App Refresh a shot: this could be found under Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh.

Thanks! We’ll keep you posted and let you know as soon as we have any updates on this.