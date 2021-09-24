Tulsa’s BOK Center Debuts A New Performance Space And Entrance

(CelebrityAccess) — The BOK Center in Tulsa held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday to debut a brand event space and entrance to the arena.

Following a $4.7 million renovation of 5,800 sq ft of preexisting space, the BOK Center has a new entrance in the northeastern part of the building which will allow for faster lines on event nights.

The space also includes the River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge, which features a bar, catering kitchen, sound system and a digital video board for presentations or advertising. The Lounge will be open to the ticketed public on show dates but will also be available to rent for private events.

The BOK Center signed a ten-year sponsorship deal with the River Spirit Casino Resort that includes naming rights for the event space, additional signage inside BOK Center and designation as the exclusive casino and resort destination for the arena.

“Together, our brands are known for providing world-class entertainment as the two top destination locations in the Tulsa region for visitors,” said River Spirit Casino Resort CEO Pat Crofts. “BOK Center joins us as a key economic driver in the tourism industry and their success is our success. Our long-term partnership provides River Spirit an opportunity to play a prominent role in enhancing the entertainment experience of thousands of BOK Center patrons each year.”

“Year after year, the City of Tulsa’s BOK Center is ranked as one of the world’s busiest and best concert destinations,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “As the entertainment, tourism and hospitality industry continues to emerge from the pandemic, capital investments in BOK Center are important to maintain those critical measurements as one of the top arena venues in the United States. Congratulations to our BOK Center team for developing strategic corporate partnerships like the one with River Spirit Casino Resort to help support these type of investments.”

The upgrades at the BOk Center started in 2019 and were completed last year but the opening ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.