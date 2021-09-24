CTS Eventim To Begin Full Scale Ticket Sales In North America

(CelebrityAccess) — CTS Eventim, the German ticketing and live events company, announced plans to begin ticket selling operations in North America on September 26th.

The challenge to the region’s current dominant ticketing platform Ticketmaster, comes through EMC Presents, a joint venture formed between former Live Nation vet Michael Cohl and CTS Eventim in 2019.

“North America is the most attractive market in the world for live entertainment and ticketing. The platform eventim.com puts us in an ideal position to benefit from the restart there. The sale of tickets for Big Apple Circus is a first step on this journey. We are already in

discussions with potential partners and customers about making our cutting-edge ticketing systems available to them soon.”

So far, EMC has already handled ticket sales of more than 300,000 for the legendary band Genesis’ North American tour, which kicks off in mid-November in Chicago.

Eventim’s moves in North America continue a period of international expansion for CTS Eventim that included the launch of a new regional office in Asia this summer.

Headquartered in Singapore and led by CEO Jason Miller, the new regional office is focusing on expanding CTS Eventim’s footprint in live entertainment markets in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.