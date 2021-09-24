Roblox Brings Album Listening Parties To The Metaverse

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has added listening parties to its popular virtual universe. Fans can listen while playing games and hanging out with friends on the platform with the artists joining in.

We’ve written previously about how more and more artists are livestreaming album debuts and release parties with their fans and now Roblox has out a virtual twist on the concept.

First up on Roblox is indie Sumerian Records artist Poppy who will host a Listening Party for the debut of her new album, Flux released today. Poppy is the first solo female artist ever nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Metal Performance category and performed at the awards this year.

For this first Listening Party, Poppy’s music will be integrated throughout popular Roblox experiences allowing fans to listen as they decorate their dream home in Overlook Bay, dance to her songs in RoBeats, attend class in Robloxian High School, explore new worlds in Creatures of Sonaria, and raise dragons in Dragon Adventures.

The music will also be played in City Life, The Floor is Lava, Color Block Tower, and Fairytale Life Roleplay. Collectively, these featured experiences boast over three billion lifetime visits.

Over the weekend, Poppy will join fans in competing and creating alongside them while answering questions. Her play schedule is in her Roblox profile as well as on her Roblox group.

There will also be two exclusive free virtual merchandise aka “verch” items available in the Roblox catalog.