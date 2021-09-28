Daddy Yankee Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced it has signed award winning Latin recording artist Daddy Yankee for representation in all areas of his career.

With an impressive 17 million albums sold, along with multiple Latin Music Billboard Awards, Latin GRAMMYs, American Music Awards and Latin American Music Awards to his name, Daddy Yankee’s hit “Despacito,” remains unchallenged as the most streamed song and the most watched video of all time.

He was recently featured on one of Billboard’s 2021 Latin issue covers, Daddy Yankee and is widely regarded as one of the leading reggaeton artists in modern music.

Daddy Yankee continues to be repped by a team that includes Mireddys Gonzalez, Raphy Pina, attornery Simran Singh and Mayna Nevarez for PR and Marketing.