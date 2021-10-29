The Eagles Plot A UK Tour For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles, featuring original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, are heading to Europe and the UK for a series of concerts in June 2022.

The tour starts on June 17th at the Geldrome in Arnhem, Netherlands before heading to the Uk for a series of shows culminating on June 26th with a performance at London’s BST Hyde Park.

For the tour, The Eagles will perform a selection of their well-trod fan favorite hits, including “Hotel California,” “One of These Nights,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Desperado,” and more.

For much of the tour, Little Big Town will provide support, except for the band’s London show, where they will be joined by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

TOUR DATES:

Friday June 17th 2022 Arnhem, Gelredome*

Monday 20th June 2022 Liverpool Anfield Stadium*

Wednesday 22nd June 2022 Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium *

Friday 24th June 2022 Dublin Aviva Stadium*

Sunday 26th June 2022 London BST Hyde Park~