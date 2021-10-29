Live Nation Launches Live Stubs, A Digital Ticket Stub NFT Program

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment is making a move in the Non-Fungible Token world to partner with artists to provide fans with digital collectible NFT ticket stubs called Live Stubs, which will be included with tickets on select Live Nation shows in North America.

The move, which Live Nation heralds as an industry first, will allow fans to collect ticket stubs by creating a digital collectible that reflects the unique section, row, and seat of each ticket purchased.

In addition, the digital ticket stubs will allow artists to deepen fan interaction by engaging with fans through the ticket stub after the show, providing special experiences and rewards to dedicated fans.

The program will be implemented for the first time ahead of the upcoming Swedish House Mafia: Paradise Again Tour, the first in more than a decade after the group reunited earlier this year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from the band’s website on Friday and fans will automatically be given Live Stubs for free for shows promoted by Live Nation and in venues using Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing platform.

Fans can share links to view their Live Stubs on social media and additional features will be announced closer to the concert.

Live Nation has previously created NFTs and marketplaces around some of its most popular festival brands, including Lollapalooza, EDC, and Governor’s Ball.

According to Live Nation, the NFTs will be ‘minted’ on what it touts as an eco-friendly blockchain, addressing concerns about the environmental sustainability of cryptocurrency.