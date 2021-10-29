Fetty Wap Arrested At Rolling Loud In Connection With Interstate Drug Distribution Ring

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Federal law enforcement officials arrested rapper Fetty Wap at the Rolling Loud festival at Citi Field on Thursday night as part of the roundup of an alleged bi-coastal drug distribution ring.

According to the Associated Press, Fetty, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was one of six people charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances, including the opioid fentanyl.

“These defendants ran a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization with Suffolk County as their home base,” stated District Attorney Sini. “They were wholesale drug dealers who pumped massive quantities of narcotics into our communities. As our investigation revealed, they would frequently use cutting agents to process just one of those kilograms of drugs into as many as four even before it was distributed to lower-level dealers, so the magnitude of this operation was enormous. Thanks to law enforcement’s efforts, this prolific supply chain has been cut off. I thank the Eastern District for partnering with my Office to prosecute these individuals and hold them accountable.”

Federal law enforcement alleged that between June 2019 through June 2020, the defendants obtained drugs on the West Coast and transported them across the country through the U.S. mail, or by couriers using vehicles with concealed compartments, and then distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

Fetty’s fellow defendants include Anthony Cyntje, a New Jersey correction officer, Anthony Leonardi, his brother Robert Leonardi, Brian Sullivan, and Kavaughn Wiggins.

According to federal law enforcement officials, search warrants executed in connection with the investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

Several of the defendants, including the Leonardi Brothers, Anthony Cyntje (whose name was spelled Syntje in the indictment), Brian Sullivan, and Kavaughn Wiggins are facing weapons charges in the case as well.

Fetty Wap, who scored a huge hit in 2014 with “Trap Queen” was previously arrested for a variety of alleged offenses, including driving under the influence in 2017 when he was accused of drag racing, and in 2019 on battery charges after he was alleged to have assaulted a parking valet.

He was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud on the Deleon Stage on Thursday but did not appear.

It is unclear if Fetty has obtained legal counsel.