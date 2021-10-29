Iranian Pop Icon Ebi Announces U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The noted Iranian pop singer Ebi is partnering with Live Nation for a 2022 North American arena run, making stops in markets including Toronto, Houston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, among others.

Produced by Live Nation and EMH Productions, “The Love Project” tour hits the ground on February 26th at at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

The tour features dates stretched across the majority of 2022 before winding up at Rogers Arena in Vancouver in October 15th.

Ebrahim “Ebi” Hamedi, is a prolific Iranian artist with more than 30 albums, close to 100 singles, and three generations of Farsi fans to his name.

Although his music has been outlawed in his home country since the Iranian revolution in 1978, he has spent the last five decades performing for millions fans at some of the biggest venues in the world including Royal Albert Hall, Microsoft Theatre L.A Live, Wembley Stadium, Sydney Opera House, Air Canada Center, Globen, Cologne Arena, Sony Center Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and the Greek Theatre Los Angeles, among others.