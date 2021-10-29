Todd Rundgren To Blow Off The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

(CelebrityAccess) — Although Todd Rundgren is scheduled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021 this weekend, the veteran rocker doesn’t plan to attend the event.

On Thursday, Rundgren told TMZ that “Personally, I never cared much about the Hall of Fame so I never intended to go to any special effort, and it was always something my fans wanted more than I did.”

Rundgren went on to say that while the Hall of Fame concept might be a good fit for sports, where athletes amass a body of measurable statistics over the course of their careers, he doesn’t think the concept is a great fit for musicians. Rundgren noted that for most artists, their greatest aspiration is to “do it for the rest of your life”

He also took the Hall to task for what he described as deceptive practices around fan voting. According to Rundgren, fans have little impact on Hall of Fame selections, pointing to the first year he was nominated when his fan support saw him voted to #3 in the list but that wasn’t reflected in that year’s induction list.

While he won’t be at the Rock Hall in Cleveland this weekend, Rundgren is playing shows in Ohio, including Canton Palace in Canton on Friday night, and the Andrew Brady Music ICON Center in Cincinatti on Saturday night.

Watch Todd’s interview with TMZ here: