At Least 8 People Killed In Crowd Surge At Astroworld, Police Investigating Report Of An Attack

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — At least eight people were killed and dozens are injured after a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 fans began surging during rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival on Friday night.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the crowd surge began shortly after 9 PM when Scott took the stage and the audience began to press forward towards the stage.

“The rush of people became tighter and tighter. .. Breathing became something only a few were capable. The rest were crushed or unable to breathe in the thick hot air,” Instagram user SeannaFaith, who witnessed the event said on the social media platform. “It was like watching a Jenga tower topple. Person after person were sucked down…. You were at the mercy of the wave.”

“It was like hell,” Nick Johnson, 17, told the New York Times on Saturday. “Everybody was just in the back, trying to rush to the front.”

During press conference, Houston Fire Chief Samuel described the scene as a “mass casualty incident.”

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Fire Chief Samuel Pena said. “Chief Finner will provide that information. But we want to give you some preliminary facts of what we know at this moment. We know that we had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and we had scores of individuals that were injured at this event. We had attendance of approximately 50,000 to the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival event. What we do know is that at approximately 9 o’clock, 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage. And that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the department was investigating rumors that the crowd surge began after unidentified individuals began injecting other people in the crowd with an unknown substance.

“I think it’s very important that none of us speculate,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. “Nobody has all the answers tonight. I want to thank Live Nation, I want to thank NRG, HFD, our frontline police officers. Nobody has had the opportunity to review any video, and Live Nation has told us that they will allow us to view video. I want to say this because there’s a lotta rumors going around. And if you don’t have the facts, if you don’t have evidence, I’m not going to speak against that…”

“My job as the Chief of Police is to make sure that we find out what happened,” Finner stated. “We will treat it as an investigation because we don’t know. I have investigators out here on the scene. I’m sending investigators to the hospitals because we just don’t know, and we will find out. So, pray for these families. I think that that’s very important. Everybody in our city pray for these families and, and we are going to get through it, but we’re going to do an investigation and find out because it’s not fair to the producers, to anybody else involved until we determine what happened, what caused the surge. We don’t know, but we will find out, and is there anything criminal? We’ve heard rumors of people injecting some people with drugs, so, I want to check all that out.”

Emergency responders are still in the process of identifying victims and have established a reunification center at the Wyndham Houston Hotel at 8686 Kirby.

On Saturday, Festival organizers released a statement via social media addressing the incident and noting that the second day of the two-day festival will not take place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASTROWORLD FEST (@astroworldfest)

Rapper Travis Scott, a headliner and curator of the festival, also released a statement in the wake of the tragedy.