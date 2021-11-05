Billy Joel Returns To MSG For His 120th Performance At The Arena

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday night, legendary rock legend Billy Joel returns to New York’s Madison Square Garden for 120th lifetime show at the arena as he continues his epic run of sold-out residency dates.

Joel performed in his first concert at The Garden on December 14, 1978 and became the historic concert venue’s first music franchise in December 2013, joining MSG’s sports team franchises, the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Joel’s performance on Friday marks his 74th monthly residency performance which will continue as long as there is demand for tickets, MSG said.

“I can’t begin to express how excited we all are to welcome Billy Joel back to The Garden tomorrow night. Billy is New York, and Madison Square Garden – his home away from home – has not been the same without him,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. “The return of Billy’s monthly sold-out residency is not only about unforgettable music by one of the greatest entertainers in history, it is also an incredibly important moment in New York City’s recovery and sends a powerful message that we’re on our way back.”