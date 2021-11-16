Macy Gray To Headline The Opening Of New York’s Iridium

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Noted Manhattan jazz, rock, and blues club, The Iridium, announced plans for its re-opening in December 2021 with a series of shows by R&B/neo-soul icon Macy Gray, including a performance on New Year’s Eve.

Gray is also lined up for performances at the Iridium on Thursday, December 30, and a pair of shows on Saturday, January 1st.

Additionally, the Iridium’s sister property, Ellen’s Stardust Diner with its famed singing waitstaff, has re-opened as well. Both locations employ more than 200 people including waitstaff, bussers, dishwashers, chefs, and more, and Ellen’s Stardust Diner and The Iridium temporarily closed their doors due to complications from the pandemic.

“We had just celebrated our 25th anniversary when COVID-19 happened,” says Ron Sturm, owner of The Iridium. “Like many establishments throughout the city that have suffered over the past year and a half we were forced to shut down indefinitely. We are so grateful to now be able to re-open and have Macy back here with us for her annual New Year’s Eve shows.”

Additional details about the Iridium’s initial lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.