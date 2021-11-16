Daniel Lang Promoted To VP Of International Digital Licensing At Warner Chappell

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the promotion of Daniel Lang to the new role of Vice President of International Digital Licensing & Society Relations.

In his new gig, Lang will be tasked with coordinating with Managing Directors and Financial Directors worldwide as well as Natalie Madaj, Warner Chappell Music’s SVP, Global Digital.

Based in London, Lang will report to Guy Moot, Warner Chappell’s International Digital Licensing & Society Relation.

Lang will step in to fill the shoes of industry veteran Jo Smith, who announced plans to step down as Warner Chappell Music’s International Director of Society and Industry Affairs in December, leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

Lang joined Warner Chappell in 2017 from PRS for Music, where he focused on digital licensing.

“I’m excited to be stepping up into this new role. I look forward to working with the collection societies to further speed up payments to our writers and make the whole ecosystem more transparent and efficient. I’m so grateful to Jo for taking the time to work with me through this transition; I’ve learned a lot from her that I’ll certainly be putting to good use. And, of course, alongside Natalie and the brilliant Digital team at WCM, I’ll be continuing to focus on how we can tap new opportunities to connect our writers’ songs with fans around the world,” Lang said.

“Daniel actually pitched the idea of this combined role, and we were delighted to take him up on it. Our writers have benefited hugely from the innovative approach he’s taken to digital licensing, and they’re now set to reap the rewards from him taking charge of our relationship with the societies,” said Guy Moot.

“I also want to pay tribute to the amazing Jo Smith, who is moving on to take up new challenges. She’s been a key member of our team for many years, and we wish her all the best for the future,” Moot added.