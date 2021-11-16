Justin Bieber Announces Additional International ‘Justice’ Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — Pop and R&B icon Justin Bieber announced a new round of dates for his long-delayed Justice World Tour.
Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, the tour will hit 20 different countries on five contents with more than 90 scheduled shows with additional dates for Asia and the Middle East to be announced soon.
Promoted by AEG Presents, the newly announced dates kick off in Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey on May 22nd for the start of three dates in Mexico before Bieber heads to Europe in August.
In September, Bieber will take his Justice World Tour to the Southern Hemisphere, starting in South America, followed by several dates in South Africa.
The Beebs is also lined up for a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand in November and December before returning to Europe in early 2023.
Thew newly-announced dates follow the U.S. tour segment, which starts at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on February 18, 2022.
Bieber previously announced plans to scale the tour back from stadiums to arena shows, citing the current global health situation.
“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.
2022
May 22 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey
May 23 Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio 3 de Marzo
May 25 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol
August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest
August 5 Malmo, Sweden – Bigslap Xl
August 7 Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Summertime
August 9 Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Park
September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio
September 7 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata
September 28 Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Stadium
October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa – Johannesburg FNB Stadium
October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel – HaYarkon Park
November 22 Perth, Australia – HBF Park
November 26 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
November 30 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Football Stadium
December 3 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
December 7 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium
2023
January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
January 16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
January 18 Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
January 21 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
January 23 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
January 25 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
January 31 Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena
February 2 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
February 4 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 8 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
February 11 Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live
February 13 & 14 London, UK – The O2
February 22 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
February 25 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena
March 6 Paris, France – Accor Arena
March 9 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
March 11 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
March 12 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
March 15 Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
March 25 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena