Justin Bieber Announces Additional International ‘Justice’ Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — Pop and R&B icon Justin Bieber announced a new round of dates for his long-delayed Justice World Tour.

Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, the tour will hit 20 different countries on five contents with more than 90 scheduled shows with additional dates for Asia and the Middle East to be announced soon.

Promoted by AEG Presents, the newly announced dates kick off in Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey on May 22nd for the start of three dates in Mexico before Bieber heads to Europe in August.

In September, Bieber will take his Justice World Tour to the Southern Hemisphere, starting in South America, followed by several dates in South Africa.

The Beebs is also lined up for a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand in November and December before returning to Europe in early 2023.

Thew newly-announced dates follow the U.S. tour segment, which starts at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on February 18, 2022.

Bieber previously announced plans to scale the tour back from stadiums to arena shows, citing the current global health situation.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.

2022

May 22 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

May 23 Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio 3 de Marzo

May 25 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest

August 5 Malmo, Sweden – Bigslap Xl

August 7 Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Summertime

August 9 Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Park

September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio

September 7 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 28 Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Stadium

October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa – Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel – HaYarkon Park

November 22 Perth, Australia – HBF Park

November 26 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

November 30 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Football Stadium

December 3 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

December 7 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium

2023

January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

January 16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

January 18 Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

January 21 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

January 23 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

January 25 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

January 31 Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena

February 2 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

February 4 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 8 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

February 11 Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live

February 13 & 14 London, UK – The O2

February 22 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

February 25 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

March 6 Paris, France – Accor Arena

March 9 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

March 11 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

March 12 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

March 15 Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

March 25 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena