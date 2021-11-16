Les Schwab Amphitheater To Become The Hayden Homes Amphitheater

BEND, Ore. (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Live Nation revealed that the outdoor concert venue formerly known as the Les Schwab Amphitheater will henceforth instead be known as the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

The new moniker for the venue comes after Live Nation secured a sponsorship deal with the Redmond, Oregon-based residential construction firm Hayden Homes.

“As a local homebuilder established in Central Oregon, over 30 years ago, we are proud to partner with The Old Mill District and Live Nation to support an iconic venue that has a long commitment of bringing the community together,” says Steve Klingman, President at Hayden Homes. “At Hayden Homes we exist to Give As You Go so together, we build a strong community and lead fulfilled lives. We believe The Hayden Homes Amphitheater offers a place where we can do just that – join together, enjoy the benefits of live music, create memories and experience a true feeling of community.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hayden Homes,” said Marney Smith, the longtime director of Hayden Homes Amphitheater. “Like us, they’re a family-owned business rooted in Central Oregon that wants to do what’s best for this community. The goal of the Amphitheater has always been to provide a space for arts and culture in the heart of Bend,” Smith added. “Hayden Homes has been longtime supporters of not just our venue, but community organizations throughout the region.”

“Hayden Homes shares the same values we do. We named the venue after Les Schwab the man for 20 years, to honor his contribution to helping build the Old Mill District. Hayden Homes builds and invests in this community. Passing the torch to Hayden Homes feels right,” added Bill Smith, Developer of the Old Mill District.

While the name of the amphitheater may have changed, the Les Schwab organization will continue to play a role at the venue.

The 8,000-capacity amphitheater first opened in 2002 and has since hosted more than a million guests for events such as concerts, brew festivals and races. The amphitheater just concluded the first season of a booking partnership with Live Nation that was announced in May.

The financial terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.