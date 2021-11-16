House of Vans To Open In Mexico City With A Concert By Japanese Breakfast

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Lifestyle athletics wear maker Vans announced plans to open a new House of Vans location in Mexico City that will include performance spaces for live music.

The venue, which includes a skate park, movie theater, art gallery, creative workshops, a restaurant, and live performance stages, is located at Ruben 6, Col. San Juan, in Mexico City’s bustling Mixcoac neighborhood.

The venue opens officially on December 9th with a performance by Japanese Breakfast. Mexico-city based rock band Molotov will take the stage on December 10th, followed by the UK electronic pop band Hot Chipon December 10th. The shows will all be free of charge.

Additionally, the venue’s gallery space will open with a showing by Marcos Castro, the artist responsible for House of Vans Mexico City’s main mural.

“It is an honor for Vans to permanently open House of Vans Mexico City. It’s a space where the ‘Off The Wall’ spirit lives, which will enable action sports, music, art, and street culture communities to embrace and develop their expressive creativity to keep making history within Mexico City’s rich creative landscape”, said Iñigo Perezcano, Vans Senior Marketing Manager.

The newest House of Vans joins the chain’s other outlets in Chicago and London.