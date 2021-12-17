Legend Don McLean announces 50th Anniversary Tour for “American Pie”

(CelebrityAccess) – Don McLean, Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee has announced a 50th anniversary tour in tribute to his Grammy nominated 1971 hit song “American Pie”. The tour kicks off at The Blue Note Club in Honolulu in January 2022, hitting 64 cities total in the US and overseas. In addition, McLean will be making an appearance on the Rock Legends Cruise 14 Feb – 18 Feb.

The single became a number 1 hit for four weeks and charted in Australia, Canada, UK, and New Zealand. The 8 minute and 27 second song was the sixth longest to enter the Billboard Hot 100 and held that record for nearly 50 years. In 2021, “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version) ended that streak, coming in at 10 minutes in length. Swift sent McLean flowers with a note and McLean, being the good sport he is, released a statement congratulating Taylor on the achievement. “Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

A story-song recapitulating the deaths of Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson in a 1959 plane crash (“the day the music died”) has been analyzed repeatedly as to its meaning. However, in 2015, after the manuscript for “American Pie” sold for a cool $1.2 million at Christie’s, McLean offered up some comment. The Newcastle Herald reported that McLean told Christie’s, “Basically, in “American Pie,” things are heading in the wrong direction. It is becoming less idyllic. I don’t know whether you consider that wrong or right, but it is a morality song in a sense.” A pop-rock fueled anthem that summarizes the loss of innocence and the American dream.

As I was contemplating this story, I wanted to jump on the analyzing bandwagon and pressed play on “American Pie” via my Spotify app. With references to “the king,” Helter Skelter, the “widowed bride,” and “the jester,” pop culture has long since filled in those blanks – Elvis, Manson, Jackie O., and Bob Dylan. What struck me was his reference to the girl he met who “sang the blues” and “just smiled and walked away.” Maybe if we’re lucky, McLean will clarify just who that is. “Bye, Bye Ms. American Pie” indeed.

You can view his full itinerary via his official website: https://donmclean.com/