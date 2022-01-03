Kodak Black Arrested in Hometown on Trespassing Charge

POMPANO BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – Kodak Black was arrested in his hometown of Pompano Beach on New Year’s Day, charged with trespassing as reported by the Sun-Sentinel. The Broward County Sheriff’s office said they “made contact with Bill Kapri” at about 1:30am Saturday near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive in Golden Acres.

Kodak Black, born Octave Dieuson, and changed his name to Bill Kapri was honored this past June with a proclamation in Pompano Beach for his philanthropy. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness declared “Kodak Black Day” on June 11th, presenting the rapper on his 24th birthday at a charity basketball tournament. Florida News Times reports report the proclamation included Black paying college costs for three children of the two FBI agents killed during a raid in Sunrise, FL, paying funeral costs for a police officer in South Carolina, and donating $100,000 to the Nova Southeastern University law school in memory of Meadow Pollack, a victim in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in 2018.

CNN reports that Black was arrested in April 2019 on drugs and weapons charges as he re-entered the US from Canada and again in May 2019 at Rolling Loud, where he pled guilty to falsifying information on a document used to purchase guns in Miami and sentenced to three ½ years. Former President Donald Trump commuted that sentence on the last day of his presidency, after Black had served about half of that time.

Broward County’s public arrest records show that Black bonded out and was released. CelebrityAccess has reached out to Black’s management for comment but has not heard back.