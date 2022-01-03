Warner Chappell Shells Out Millions for Entire David Bowie Publishing Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) – David Bowie’s estate has sold his entire publishing catalog to Warner Chappell Music (WCM) as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The WCM deal is on the heels of the Warner Music Group (WMG) announcement last year, in which they acquired the licensed worldwide rights to Bowie’s music catalog (recorded) from 1968. With the completion of today’s deal, WMG is now home to both his work as a songwriter and as a recording phenomenon. The purchased catalog contains six decades worth of work and includes the hit songs “Space Oddity”, “Let’s Dance”, “Rebel Rebel” and “Fame”.

The deal has reportedly been in the works for several months, but due to the amount of money involved in these types of transactions, the full details remain evasive until the ink is dry on the dotted lines. Sources speculation the WMG group paid approximately $250M to Bowie’s estate.

WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot confirmed the news is a statement, “All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogues in music history. These are not only extraordinary songs but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever.” Moot added: “We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being.”

Speaking on behalf of the David Bowie estate, attorney Allen Grubman stated, “We are truly gratified that Davie Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of WCM Publishing. We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity.”

Bowie’s estate is following in the footsteps of famous musicians selling their treasured works for profit. Bruce Springsteen’s deal with Sony is speculated to be about $500M, Paul Simon also sold to Sony to $250M and Bob Dylan’s publishing deal went to Universal for $400M.

The WMG announcement precedes “Bowie 75”, a livestream concert to mark what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday. The event takes place on Saturday, January 8 and will feature appearances by: Ricky Gervais, Def Leppard, Living Colour, Evan Rachel Wood and others. Tickets to the event are available on RollingLiveStudios.com. SiriuxXM is also launching the “David Bowie Channel” to celebrate his life and music according to a SiriusXM press release dated today. The channel will feature live tracks from concert performances along with rarely heard songs and remixes of Bowie’s greatest hits. The channel launches January 4 and will be available on the SXM app.

David Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016, after an 18-month cancer battle at the tender age of 69.