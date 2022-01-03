The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Shooter Jennings

Shooter Jennings is not only Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings’s son, he’s an artist and producer in his own right. Along with Dave Cobb, Shooter produced the last two Brandi Carlile albums and has a magic touch, helping formulate the songs as well as the sound. A nice, voluble guy, you’ll fall in love with Shooter and want him to produce your record!

