Of Course Ted Nugent Has Something To Say (AGAIN) Calling the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame “Rotten”

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Guitarist, musician, and right-winger Ted Nugent is at it again barking at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for inducting stars such as Grandmaster Flash, ABBA, and Madonna, among others.

Artists can enter the famed hall 25 years after their initial record release and who “have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll,” as stated by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The “Cat Scratch Fever” singer has never been in consideration for the hall, gaining fame as the founding member of The Amboy Dukes. Throughout his career, he’s bounced back and forth between being a solo artist, the guitarist for Damn Yankees in the late 80’s and back again. Today, he’s more known for his Outdoor Channel TV show, supporting Donald Trump, being a COVID-19 conspiracy theorist and having an opinion on just about everything.

Speaking with beloved rock station, KNAC in Los Angeles, Nugent didn’t hold back. “What a middle finger to the “real” heroes of rock ‘n roll and rhythm and blues to put in those other people. Grandmaster Flash? Really? Why don’t we go down to Chuck Berry’s grave and piss on it? Why isn’t a band like Triumph in there, but Grandmaster Flash is? That’s just dishonest!” Why are Patti Smith, ABBA, and Madonna in the Rock & Roll Hall of fame, but not Styx? Are you kidding me?! You can only explain that is that the people who made those decisions are just plain rotten people!” He eloquently continued with, “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should genuflect to Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and the Funk Brothers…How dare you put Grandmaster Flash, ABBA and Madonna in that?”

Throughout the interview, many of Nugent’s past comments are discussed.

Kyle Rittenhouse is a man to be applauded. “Yes, I am sending Kyle Rittenhouse a lifetime supply of proper ammunition. “Kyle Rittenhouse is exactly what God and the Founding Fathers thought mankind should represent,” Nugent said. “That’s a moment of a citizen stepping forth to assist fellow citizens to neutralize and defend themselves from evil. What Rittenhouse did in Kenosha, Wisconsin was a pure and natural and righteous example of self-defense and man helping good while neutralizing evil that has occurred.”

Despite being a self-proclaimed “draft dodger” who defecated in his own pants to stay home from war, Nugent defended his decision to accept a Purple Heart from a war veteran. “When a US Marine sniper forces you to close your hand around a Purple Heart that they earned by telling me that they believe I’ve earned it by fighting for the freedom that their buddies died for, I can only humbly bow my head and accept the gesture. I continue to serve for America unofficially every day of my life.”

Nugent’s assertion that Styx is more deserving than rapper Grandmaster Flash is ludicrous, however, maybe the issue lies in the name? Perhaps Nugent, is ineloquently trying to say that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be limited to just “rock” artists. However, who could say with a straight face that punk princess Patti Smith isn’t “rock”. For years, the Hall of Fame has inducted artists across all genres (as they should), and “rock” doesn’t fully encompass the list of talent that has been inducted in years past. Names such as trumpeter Louis Armstrong, hip-hop talent The Notorious B.I.G. and even rock manager, Irving Azoff. The “Music” Hall of Fame or “Music Industry” Hall of Fame could be a better fit for such an eclectic mix of talent and not give blowhards like Nugent something to whine about.

The majority don’t base their music tastes on who is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and see it as a tribute of sorts for those who have already paid their dues in the industry. Nugent seems to have taken afront and believes something sinister is cooking behind the scenes as he speaks of “evidence” on the radio show. “That’s not a Ted Nugent presumption; that’s not an opinion…the evidence is overwhelming.” Nugent insists it’s nothing personal saying, “I’m not angry that I’m not in there because I’m having so much fun that it’s stupid.” However, he also commented that, “It would be an honor to be a part of the institution that celebrates the founding fathers of rock and roll.” The US is divided on many issues: race, the COVID-19 vaccine, public healthcare but one thing most aren’t divided about is that Nugent will never receive that honor.