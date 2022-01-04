Il Divo To Continue Tour Following The Death Of Carlos Marin

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the death of Carlos Marin last month, the remaining members of the classical crossover vocal group Il Divo – David Miller, Sebastien Izambard, and Urs Buhler – announced their planned For Once In My Life tour will continue.

According to a statement from the group, the upcoming tour will pivot from its previous format to become a greatest hits tour featuring a retrospective from Il Divo’s extensive catalog.

The group announced that Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie will join the tour as a guest vocalist.

“Carlos was a larger than life personality, with a rare combination of an incredibly beautiful, God-given voice and absolutely, immense talent. His passion, playfulness and sense of humor made for such a magical persona, and his laugh would always lift anyone up. He was loved by millions of fans all over the world and we were lucky and honored to be able to perform with him in our midst for so many years. We’ll deeply miss his playfulness, friendship and brilliant voice. In his honor, we’ll be setting up a Carlos Marin Foundation and will be playing tribute to his singing in our future shows. May everyone remember him for his beautiful soul, his amazing talent and may he forever rest in peace,” said Miller, Izambard and Buhle in a statement.

The tour, which was originally planned to kick off in late 2021, was previously postponed due to COVID-19 and is now scheduled to begin on February 2nd in San Jose.

A number of shows, including planned performances in New York, Reading, Las Vegas and Jacksonville, were dropped from the itinerary over rescheduling issues.