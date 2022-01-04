A2IM’s Richard James Burgess Joins The Order Of The British Empire

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Richard James Burgess, president and CEO of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her New Year’s Honours List.

Burgess was selected for the honor due to his contributions to the arts and sciences and was inducted into the order during a special ceremony with a member of the British royal family.

With a career that spans more than 5 decades, Burgess began his career as the lead vocalist and founding member of the synthpop band Landscape, which scored a top 5 hit in 1981 with the single, “Einstein a Go-Go”.

His production work includes hits for Spandau Ballet, America, Tony Banks, and Kim Wilde, among others.

In addition, he launched Heisenberg Ltd, which provided management services for engineers and producers, as well as artists such as Jimmie’s Chicken Shack.