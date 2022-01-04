Matthew McConaughey and Oak View Group’s Moody Center Ticket Sales Hit $15 Million

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group’s (OVG) under construction arena on the University of Texas campus has sold over $15m in ticket sales for their upcoming events calendar. The 15,000 (plus) capacity venue will host its (sold-out), “Straight from Moody Center” Grand Opening Celebration on April 29 and 30, hosting George Strait, Willie Nelson & the Family, and the Randy Rogers Band.

Prior to the Grand Opening, Grammy© winner John Mayer will take the stage on April 20 and 21, followed by pop-star phenomenon Justin Bieber on April 27. Included in the massive ticket sale amount are rock icons, The Eagles (May 20), White Stripes ex-frontman, Jack White (May 25) and Shawn Mendes (October 3), among others.

The Moody Center will replace the Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Center and become home base for the University of Texas collegiate men and women’s basketball games, family shows and other sporting events. The Moody Center website states the venue was “designed specifically for concerts, offering state of the art amenities and hospitality for artists and fans alike.” The venue is named in honor of the $130M grant given to the University of Texas from the Moody Foundation.

Matthew McConaughey will serve as the Minister of Culture for the Moody Center, according to an OVG press release. McConaughey is well-known in his passion for the Longhorns and his involvement should come as no surprise. On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor explained his role at the $338M venue. “Really my goal, my purpose as the Minister of Culture is to have that arena be the last place any visiting basketball team wants to play and the first place that any world-class large band / act does want to play and that goes through engineering, decor, design and ergonomics of the entire joint.”

Barring any future restrictions due to the still-advancing Omicron variant, The Moody Center’s calendar is chock full of non-stop entertainment for 2022. As part of their fan-friendly atmosphere, the venue is offering the “Moody Center Concert Membership Program”. Fans will have the ability to purchase better seat locations with elevated experiences, club access, concessions and more.

Moody Center Upcoming Events

April 20 & 21 – John Mayer

April 27- Justin Bieber / JADEN / Eddie Benjamin

April 29 & 30 – ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait / Willie Nelson & Family / Randy Rogers Band

May 19 & 20 – Eagles

May 25- Jack White (Phone-Free Show)

July 30- Dude Perfect – Cody Jones / Garrett Hilbert / Coby & Cory Cotton / Tyler Toney

August 25- Swedish House Mafia

September 9- The Killers / Johnny Marr

September 13- Iron Maiden / Trivium

October 3- Shawn Mendes / Tate McRae