Bill Kreutzmann Drops Out Of Dead & Company’s Destination Concerts In Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company drummer Bill Kreutzmann announced that he’s dropping out of the band’s upcoming Playing in the Sand destination concerts in Mexico over health concerns amid the latest coronavirus surge.

In a statement published to the band’s social media, Kreutzmann wrote: “Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years and there’s so much about it that’s just so great. And thus, it is with a heavy and still recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning, ordering me to sit this one out.”

“As many of you know, I had some health issues this past fall. After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm. All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come. I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it,” he added.

“I’ve never been one to obey orders or play by the rules, but in the interest of longevity, I hope you’ll understand. I wish my brothers in the band the best these next two weeks and I look forward to meeting back up with them — and with you — before you know it. Please stay safe out there so that we can do it all again. And again,” he concluded.

The shows, set for January 7, 9, 10, 13, 15, and 16, are still scheduled to take place as part of an all-inclusive concert vacation in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.