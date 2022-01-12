Emo Fans Rejoice as Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Announce “Surviving The Truth” Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Gen Z and Millennial emo favorites, Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World confirm co-headlining tour in the US to kick off February 27 in Albuquerque. The “Surviving the Truth” tour wraps up in Houston in March 22. Support for the tour will be Sydney Sprague.

Guess what’s back … back … back … back again…

TikTok has had a hand in “bringing emo back”, after the genre hit its peak in 2010. As a member of Gen X who rocked the checkerboard Vans before they were cool, I was surprised to see this era romanticized on TikTok with #emophase accruing over 766M views, as reported by W Magazine. As Coronavirus has us trapped in our homes, people are yearning for the days of yore and taking solace in nostalgia.

Emo music rose from the Washington, DC underground and added a sensitivity element to the middle-finger punk that was popular at the time. Pain, suffering, and alienation became “mainstream” as Hot Topic capitalized on the music genre and all at once, black nail polish, jelly bracelets, fingerless gloves (80’s fashion anyone) and thick black eyeliner was considered emo fabulous. Emo-pop as it’s come to be called, also began associations with self-harming, depression, sexual experimentation, face piercings, tattoos, and general misery.

My Chemical Romance lead singer, Gerard Way once called the emo genre, “a pile of shit, f–cking garbage and bullshit” in an interview with The Maine Campus back in 2007, despite being the poster boy for it.

The “Surviving the Truth” tour will be in support of both bands’ latest albums, 2019’s Surviving by Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional’s All the Truth That I Can Tell, scheduled for a February 25 release. Full tour itinerary below.

2-27 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

3-01 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

3-02 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

3-04 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

3-05 Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

3-06 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

3-07 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

3-09 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

3-10 Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

3-11 Pelham, TN – The Caverns

3-12 Pelham, TN – The Caverns

3-14 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

3-15 Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3-17 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3-18 Coconut Creek, FL – Pavilion at Seminole Casino

3-21 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

3-22 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall