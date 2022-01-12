Suspected Shooter and One Other Arrested In Connection With Murder of Rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting and murder of rapper Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton, Jr. Young Dolph was killed in a drive-by shooting as he was entering Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis on November 17, 2021. Two children survive the 36-year-old rapper.

Cornelius Smith, 32 was arrested December 9 in Southaven. According to a news release from the Shelby County District Attorney General Office, he was taken in on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz used in the Young Dolph shooting. According to authorities, the car was stolen earlier in the month of November in a carjacking. A tip then came in stating the car was dumped shortly after Dolph’s killing.

According to the press release, Smith was indicted on first-degree murder charges Tuesday, along with attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000. According to CNN, the attempted murder change is due to Young Dolph’s brother being with him at the time of the shooting. Smith was already in custody in DeSoto County jail and was extradited to Shelby County Jail on Tuesday.

The other man in custody is rapper Justin Johnson (aka Straight Drop), 23. He was captured by US Marshals in the state of Indiana on Tuesday. “After a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Justin Johnson was captured today around 3:00 pm (CT) in Indiana,” according to a US Marshals release. He was wanted for first-degree murder and had an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release. Johnson had evaded capture, so the US Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had offered a reward of $15,000 for information leading to his whereabouts.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday where officials plan to share additional information.