Tixr Joins Bell Bank Park As A Founding Sponsor

MESA PARK, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Legacy Sports USA and Oak View Group (OVG) Facilities announced that Tixr, an experiential commerce platform for fans, has signed on as a Founding Partner for Bell Bank Park, Mesa Park’s brand new $280 million multi-purpose sports and entertainment complex.

As part of the agreement, Bell Bank Park will utilize Tixr’s ticketing platform and software for all ticketed areas and events at the facility, including upcoming performances by Lindsey Stirling on February 4th and Jurassic World on February 4-6.

The multi-year deal also includes naming rights for the stadium’s 2.7-acre live performance lawn, and stage, which will be named Tixr Yard. As well, the venue’s gaming center, with 90 arcade machines, 75 gaming PCs, and a competitive esports competition space, will be known as the Tixr Gaming Center.

“We’re excited to announce Tixr as one of our Founding Partners of Bell Bank Park,” said Brett Miller, President of Legacy Sports USA, owners of Bell Bank Park. “Tixr’s dynamic ticketing platform makes access to Bell Bank Park an easy process for our guests. We’re proud to have them as a Founding Partner.”

“Tixr enables us to create a seamless experience for our guests whether they are attending a live sporting event or concert, or participating in an event,” said Oak View Group’s Rodney Reese, General Manager, Bell Bank Park.

According to OVG, the deal was brokered by Legacy Sports USA and OVG’s sales and marketing division, OVG Global Partnerships.

Bell Bank Park, billed as the largest multi-purpose sports and entertainment complex in North America, includes a multi-purpose arena and outdoor 2.7-acre great lawn for concerts and events, plus indoor and outdoor facilities available for a broad range of sports and entertainment acitivities.