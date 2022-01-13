Report: Kanye West Under Investigation Following Alleged Assault On Autograph Seeker

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is reportedly the focus of a criminal investigation after he was alleged to have punched an autograph seeker outside of a Los Angeles nightclub.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ye was alleged to have punched a fan near Soho Warehouse, a members only nightspot located in downtown Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told the Times that Ye was approached by a fan wanting an autograph when a physical altercation btoke out.

In a video obtained by TMZ, an enraged Kanye appears to be arguing a woman TMZ identified as his cousin while an unidentified person is sprawled on a sidewalk nearby. The video does not appear to show West striking the unidentified individual.

TMZ reported that West was alleged to have struck the individual two times, striking the individual in the head and neck.

According to the Times, police sources said Ye departed the area before police arrived and the alleged victim declined medical treatment.

A rep for Ye was unavailable for comment.

The story was first reported by Los Angeles-based Fox 11.