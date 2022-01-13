Amber Grimes Joins LVRN As Vice President/GM

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Atlanta based LVRN announced the hire of industry veteran Amber Grimes as executive Vice President/GM of the record label and a partner in LVRN’s management division.

In her new role, Grimes will oversee day-to-day operations for the company and will develop marketing strategies for LVRN’s roster of artist clients.

As well, she will be tasked with expanding business for LVRN in both the U.S. and internationally, the company said.

Grimes comes to her new role from Capitol Records where she served as SVP of Global Creative, developing content strategy across the label’s operating units. Before her three-year stint at Capitol, she led her own brand management consultancy and previously handled artist and label marketing at Spotify.

She will be based in the LVRN’s headquarters in Atlanta.

“Amber has become one of the most well-respected executives in the industry through her early work with artists in Atlanta, major labels and streaming,” said LVRN President Tunde Balogun. “In her amazing career, she has amassed a high level of management and creative marketing expertise all of which will be of huge value to us as we continue to expand our business around the world.”

“It was important to me to take the skills I’ve acquired over the years and apply them all to a forward-thinking business. And that’s exactly what LVRN has built,” says Grimes. “The founders and I also all came up together in Atlanta so joining forces at this point in our careers is like Voltron coming together. It’s powerful.”