MusiCares, OneOf and Julien’s Auctions Form Partnership To Offer First-Ever Keith Richards NFT

(CelebrityAccess) – OneOf, the NFT platform built for music, MusiCares, the leading music industry charity and Julien’s Auctions, the official auction partner for MusiCares have joined together to bring the very first NFT and signed Gibson guitar from rock n’ roll legend, Keith Richards.

MusiCares charity provides a support system of health and human services to music professionals across a spectrum of needs including but not limited to: mental health, disaster relief and addiction recovery. Their annual auction for this year features a Gibson ES-335 acoustic electric guitar signed by Keith Richards. Also within that lot to bid on will be a one-of-a-kind video NFT to be minted through OneOf’s green technology. OneOf is also responsible for the launch of debut NFT collections from Doja Cat and more, along with partnerships with the the Recording Academy, and iHeartRadio Music Festival.

An NFT stands for Non-fungible token. “Non-fungible” basically translates to unique and can’t be replaced with something else. For example, bitcoin is fungible (meaning it can be traded) for another type of bitcoin, but the value will be exactly the same thing. A once minted baseball card, however, is non-fungible. If you should trade that card, you would end up with a totally different card. NFT’s can be anything digital (drawings, autographs, your voice downloaded) etc. The founder of Twitter sold a tweet for just under $3M and Grimes (Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend) sold a 50-second video for nearly $400,000.

Accompaning the actual physical guitar in this auction will be the NFT of Richards signing it. The press release estimates the value for the said auction is between $6,000-$8,000. The auction starts January 13 and bidding for the physical guitar and the NFT will close in real time and in lot order starting at 1pm PST on January 30. On Monday, January 24 from 10am-3pm PST, Julien’s Auctions will preview the guitar signed by Richards, along with donations from Dolly Parton, BTS, Bono, Paul McCartney and Katy Perry. Julien’s Auctions is located at 257 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills.