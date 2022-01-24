Bob Dylan Announces New String of 2022 Tour Stops as Sony Music Acquires His Entire Recorded Music Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) – Bob Dylan has announced a new string of spring tour dates, his latest leg in a tour run that Dylan has said could go into 2024. Tour kicks off March 3 in Phoenix, hitting Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Little Rock and more before wrapping up in Oklahoma City on April 14.
The tour date announcement comes as Sony discloses they’ve acquired the entire recorded music catalog of Bob Dylan, including all previous albums and “the rights to multiple future release”, per the company announcement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dylan sold his songwriting rights, which are separate from the recordings, to Universal Music in late 2020. That deal was estimated to be worth over $300M. According to Sony, the transaction was done this past July and had avoided any leaks up until today’s report.
The dates for Dylan’s upcoming 27 shows appeared on his website today and follow his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour stops in November 2021 of the mid and northeast. The fall leg of the tour featured songs from Dylan’s most recent studio album, with the setlists containing eight of the ten tracks. Full listing of dates are below and tickets go onsale January 28.
Mar 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Mar 04 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
Mar 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
Mar 08 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
Mar 10 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
Mar 11 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Mar 13 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Mar 14 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Mar 16 – Austin, TX – Bass Hall
Mar 18 – Shreveport, LA – Municipal Auditorium
Mar 19 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
Mar 21 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery PAC
Mar 23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Mar 24 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Mar 26 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
Mar 27 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Mar 29 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
Mar 30 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Apr 01 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center
Apr 02 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Apr 04 – Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theatre
Apr 05 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
Apr 07 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
Apr 09 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
Apr 11 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center
Apr 13 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre
Apr 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Thelma Gaylor Performing Arts Theatre