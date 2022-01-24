Bob Dylan Announces New String of 2022 Tour Stops as Sony Music Acquires His Entire Recorded Music Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) – Bob Dylan has announced a new string of spring tour dates, his latest leg in a tour run that Dylan has said could go into 2024. Tour kicks off March 3 in Phoenix, hitting Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Little Rock and more before wrapping up in Oklahoma City on April 14.

The tour date announcement comes as Sony discloses they’ve acquired the entire recorded music catalog of Bob Dylan, including all previous albums and “the rights to multiple future release”, per the company announcement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dylan sold his songwriting rights, which are separate from the recordings, to Universal Music in late 2020. That deal was estimated to be worth over $300M. According to Sony, the transaction was done this past July and had avoided any leaks up until today’s report.

The dates for Dylan’s upcoming 27 shows appeared on his website today and follow his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour stops in November 2021 of the mid and northeast. The fall leg of the tour featured songs from Dylan’s most recent studio album, with the setlists containing eight of the ten tracks. Full listing of dates are below and tickets go onsale January 28.

Mar 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Mar 04 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

Mar 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

Mar 08 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

Mar 10 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

Mar 11 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Mar 13 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Mar 14 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Mar 16 – Austin, TX – Bass Hall

Mar 18 – Shreveport, LA – Municipal Auditorium

Mar 19 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Mar 21 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery PAC

Mar 23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Mar 24 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mar 26 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Mar 27 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Mar 29 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Mar 30 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Apr 01 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center

Apr 02 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Apr 04 – Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theatre

Apr 05 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Apr 07 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

Apr 09 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

Apr 11 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center

Apr 13 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

Apr 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Thelma Gaylor Performing Arts Theatre