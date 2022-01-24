Sammy Hagar & The Circle Announce “Crazy Times” Tour with Special Guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Sammy Hagar performs at the launch of Sammy Beach Bar Cocktail Co. at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on September 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Sammy Hagar )

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Sammy Hagar announced today the first dates of his Live Nation produced “Crazy Times” summer amphitheater tour. Hagar will be joined by his supergroup The Circle and will feature special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers for the entire tour.

Hagar’s band, The Circle consists of Van Halen alum Michael Anthony, Grammy-award winning drummer, Jason Bonham (son of Zeppelin drummer, John Bonham) and guitarist Vic Johnson. The setlist for the upcoming tour will feature songs such as “I Can’t Drive 55”, “Right Now”, Mas Requila”, “Why Can’t This Be Love” and many more. The tour follows Hagar’s Las Vegas residency, now in its second year of nearly all sold-out shows. Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers are set to turn up the rock-blues vibes as they celebrate 45 years in music with hits that include, “Who Do You Love,” “Bad To The Bone,” “I Drink Alone” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

Speaking of Bourbon, Scotch and Beer, the tour is being presented by Hagar’s award-winning portfolio of spirits. Santo Tequila and Mezquila, a partnership with chef Guy Fieri, Beach Bar Rum, with partner Rick Springfield and Sammy’s Beach Bar Coctail Co., sparkling rum cocktails in a can. The tour kicks off June 10 at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater and wraps up September 10 at Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheatre. See all announced dates below.

6/10/22 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/11/22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/13/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/15/22 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

6/16/22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/23/22 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/24/22 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/26/22 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/27/22 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/30/22 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

9/1/22 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/7/22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/9/22 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/10/22 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre