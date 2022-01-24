Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) Names Matt Janopaul as New Chief Financial Officer

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) announced today the appointment of Matt Janopaul as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Janopaul will report directly to Andy Mooney, FMIC’s current Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Janopaul replaces Jim Broenen who retired in December as spending 15 years with the company, 13 of those as CFO.

Janopaul has had a longtime partnership to FMIC, joining from his most recent role as Managing Director of Servco Pacific Capital (SPC), the largest for-profit private company in Hawaii. SPC’s largest investment to date is the majority ownership of FMIC. Since 2001, Janopaul has held various roles with Fender, ranging from investor and board member, to President and Chief Operating Officer. As COO, he was responsible for the daily operations of the company including accounting and finance, corporate development, IT, manufacturing and supply chain. Prior to joining Fender, Janopaul was a General Partner of Weston Presidio, a leading $3.3 billion private equity firm, where he was actively involved in management buyouts, recapitalizations, leveraged consolidations and growth financings across the consumer, industrial, service and publishing sectors.

Since 1946, Fender is one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender, Squier, Gretsch guitars, Jackson, EVH, Charvel, Bigsby and PreSonus –follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres.

Via the press release, “I am pleased to welcome Matt Janopaul as FMIC’s new Chief Financial Officer,” said Andy Mooney, FMIC CEO. “He has been a valued partner to the company for many years through his role initially at Weston Presidio, and more recently at Servco. Matt has extensive knowledge of FMIC’s history, current operations and future growth plans. His financial acumen, leadership experience and company knowledge will facilitate a smooth transition in FMIC’s finance function, and enable him to quickly contribute to FMIC’s world-class leadership team as we support the 16 million new players that have joined our community in the last two years.”