Sundance Unveils Evan Rachel Wood Documentary As She Exposes Jarring New Abuse Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

(CelebrityAccess) – The Sundance Film Festival debuted “Phoenix Rising – Part I: Don’t Fall” over the weekend and Evan Rachel Wood does not hold back on the abuse she suffered at the hands of goth rocker, Marilyn Manson. Directed by Amy Berg, the documentary will premiere on HBO later this year in two parts. In Part I, the actress describes her time with ex-fiancee Manson (aka Brian Warner) and how she’s standing tall and taking back her truth.

Wood, who testified about her sexual assault in Congress in 2018, stayed silent on naming her abuser for many years. However, in an Instagram post in February 2021, she named Manson. After news of her abuser became public, numerous other women have since accused Manson of physical and sexual abuse and is currently fighting off several lawsuits by said accusers.

Wood met Manson when she was 18 and he was 37 and were on and off for nearly 5 years beginning in 2006. At the age of 19, Wood talks about her appearance in Manson’s music video of “Heart-Shaped Glasses.” She said a simulated sex scene was discussed prior to filming but when the cameras began to roll, Manson penetrated her on camera. She says in the documentary, “That’s when the first crime was committed against me, and I was essentially raped on camera.”

Through her activism, Wood has helped to make change for future survivors. She played a part in helping to push the Phoenix Act in California, that extended the statute of limitations for domestic felonies. Wood says there is a long way to go, however.

Wood had no qualms about calling out the media, Hollywood and those who helped and continue to help sheild the abusers. As reported by USA Today, Woods had this to say over the wekeend during a Q & A after the documentary screening, “The way the press handled this story for many, many years is shameful. And it’s time we finally tell the whole story.”