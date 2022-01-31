The Licensing Expo Returns To Las Vegas For 2022

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The annual license trade show, the Licensing Expo, will return to Las Vegas as an in-person event this year for the first time since 2019.

Organized by Informa Markets in partnership with industry trade association Licensing International, the event will mark its 40th edition with a renewed focus on safety for 2022 as it takes place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from May 24-26.

Exhibitors confirmed for 2022 include ViacomCBS, Hasbro, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Mattel, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Consumer Products, Lego, Joester Loria Group, Beanstalk, Buzzfeed, The Pokémon Company, NFL Players Association, Games Workshop, Peanuts Worldwide, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Frida Kahlo, Yale University, MGM Studios, Spin Master, BBC Studios, Crayola Properties, BrandComply fueled by Octane5, and TOPPS/Garbage Pail Kids.

This year’s event will e bsupported by the Licensing Expo official online platform, available to all exhibitors and visitors pre, during and post-show, allowing them to browse exhibiting brands & IPs, see who’s attending, view exclusive content and schedule meetings to take place both in-person in Las Vegas and online post-event until June 3.

“While we are still living and working during a pandemic, the health and safety of everyone attending Licensing Expo will remain our number one priority, and this year’s event has been specifically designed to account for varying levels of attendee comfort with a range of options to suit, whether that’s a preference for one-on-one interaction or to maintain physical distance,” said Anna Knight, VP of Licensing, Informa Markets.

While the event is returning to in-person this year, the event will still include precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and attendees will be required while indoors at the convention center and compliance will be monitored by event staff.

Additionally, attendees will be required to present proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test. Onsite testing will be available off the show floor at the participants’ expense, and this can be used to enter the show or to fulfil any international or domestic pre-departure testing requirements.

“Health and personal wellbeing remain a top priority for us all. As we continue to review and implement vigilant health protocols during this time, we’re excited for the all-important and safe return to Licensing Expo in Las Vegas,” says Licensing International President Maura Regan. “Bringing licensing professionals from around the world back together in person affords us all opportunities for new partnerships, networking, and learning – and a critical chance to move businesses forward. We’re confident Licensing Expo 2022 will bring the industry back together for a long-awaited reunion!”