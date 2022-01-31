Sony Music Publishing Announces Songwriter Assistance Program, Offering Mental Health, Counseling Services

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, announced the launch of a new program to provide free, confidential counseling services and wellness resources to its roster of songwriters and composers.

The program, which Sony calls Songwriter Assistance, will launch on February 1st and offers SMP clients counseling support via global hotlines that will be available 24 hours a day, along with ongoing counseling services for emotional health matters such as stress, anxiety, depression, and family/relationship challenges.

Songwriter Assistance will also help SMP’s clients with other resources such as assistance with researching childcare and eldercare options, navigating life transitions, co-parenting, budgeting for major life events, and more.

The program expands on Sony Music Publishing’s Songwriter Forward Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program, which launched last year to create new earning opportunities for legacy songwriters. According to Sony, the program is also an extension of their efforts to remove the stigma around mental health and wellness that was highlighted by its ‘Soundtrack of Mental Health’ program, launched alongside Silence the Shame last year.

“We are committed to providing you with services that matter. The importance of wellness cannot be overstated, and with Songwriter Assistance, we look forward to offering a whole new level of care and support,” Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music Publishing wrote in a letter announcing the launch of the new program.

“We are passionate about taking care of Sony Music Publishing’s songwriters and composers and providing them with the best level of support. As we continue to expand our services with Songwriters Forward, we are proud to implement SMP’s Songwriter Assistance initiative,” added Amy Cranford, Senior Vice President, Publishing Administration, Sony Music Publishing.

Sony Music Publishing songwriters and composers can access and learn more about Songwriter Assistance by visiting SMP’s website and by emailing SMPSongwriters@CCAinc.com.