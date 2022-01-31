H.E.R., Becky G, And Jennifer Lopez Among The New Co-Chairs Announced For When We All Vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Recording artists H.E.R., Becky G, and Jennifer Lopez, along with sports icon Stephen Curry, and social media influencer Bretman Rock have been announced as the latest co-chairs to join the When We All Vote as the initiative as the voting rights advocacy organization prepares for the 2022 campaign season.

The new additions to the to the organization were announced by Michelle Obama and the new co-chairs will join existing co-chairs, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

When We All Vote’s co-chairs serve as cultural leaders in a variety of disciplines who will use their voices and platforms to help drive voter registration, education and turnout in 2022 and beyond.

In addition to sharing information on their social platforms and participating in events, Co-Chairs will reach eligible voters in new ways, such as sending texts to eligible voters on their 18th birthday, reminding them to register to vote.

According to When We All Vote, these texts in 2020 had a response rate four times higher than the typical voter registration text and fans were up to ten times more likely to complete their voter registration.

When We All Vote is an initiative within Civic Nationk, a nonprofit organization that works with Civic Action Nation and provides a home for people engaged in political advocacy aimed at youth.