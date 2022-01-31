Lady Gaga To Bring Her Jazz Show Back To Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Lady Gaga announced plans to return to Dolby Live at Park MGM for a new Las Vegas residency this spring.

Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady G is lined up to continue her exploration of the Great American Songbook with her Jazz Piano show for a series of nine dates, starting on April 14th.

The shows will also include material from “Love For Sale” her songbook album recorded with the now retired music legend Tony Bennett, celebrating the music of the late Cole Porter. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Jazz Album charts, Amazon and iTunes in its first week of release, with Apple Music confirming it was also the highest streamed jazz album globally in its first week of release. “Love For Sale” also took its bow on the Billboard 200 at #8, an impressive feat for a jazz album.

Tickets for the new Las Vegas dates go on sale on October 4th, while members of Lady Gaga’s Fan club, as well as the MGM Resorts and Citi bank rewards program members will be able to purchase tickets starting February 1st.

The full list of announced dates

Thursday, April 14

Saturday, April 16

Sunday, April 17

Thursday, April 21

Saturday, April 23

Sunday, April 24

Thursday, April 28

Saturday, April 30

Sunday, May 1