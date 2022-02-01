Brazilian Pop Icon Anitta Signs With UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the signing of Brazilian singer, songwriter, and recording artist Anitta for worldwide representation in all areas excluding Brazil.

“We are thrilled to work with Anitta and her team at S10. She is a brilliantly talented and charismatic star with a keen sense of the entertainment business,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Her passion to work across multiple verticals like music, brands, fashion, television, and film, makes her a perfect match for the entrepreneurial team at UTA.”

“[I am] very excited to be joining Jeremy Zimmer and the whole team at UTA,” Anitta said. “Looking forward to working with them across all aspects of my career alongside my manager Brandon Silverstein and S10 Management.”

Anitta first made a name for herself in 2013 with the single “Show das Poderosas” which went viral on YouTube and has gone on to successfully release four studio albums. In 2019, her album Kisses was nominated for Best Urban Album at the Grammys and last year, she was named Best Female Artist at the Latin American Music Awards.

Anitta is managed by Brandon Silverstein, CEO & Founder of S10 Entertainment, represented by Ed Shapiro at Reed Smith LLP and The Lede Company.