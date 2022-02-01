Oak View Group Names Marcus Kroulik As Director Of Ticketing At Acrisure Arena.

PALM SPRINGS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced the hire of Marcus Kroulik as President of Ticketing at the under-construction Acrisure Arena.

In his new role, Kroulik will be responsible for the planning and implementation of ticketing strategies at the venue and will oversee day-to-day ticketing for both the arena’s sports and entertainment offerings.

Kroulik will take up his new duties at the arena effective immediately and will report to John Bolton, senior vice president, entertainment – facilities, and general manager, Acrisure Arena.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcus to the Acrisure Arena team. Marcus has been a steadfast leader in his roles with both the Target Center in Minneapolis and the Florida Panthers. His skillset with both arena and team ticketing is critical to our success, and he will play a key role as we begin to make preparations for tickets to go on sale in the coming months for our first events,” Bolton said.

Kroulik brings significant experience in the facilities management industry to his new role. He previously served as Ticketing Director at the Target Center but also did stints with other NHL teams, including the Florida Panthers.

Kroulik earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Saginaw Valley State University and his master’s from the University of Miami.

“I’m extremely excited to join the OVG team at the Acrisure Arena,” said Kroulik. “Opening a new arena, building a ticketing team, and having the opportunity to join one of the premier venue management companies in the US have all been bucket list items for my career. I look forward to working with the incredible team already in place and am excited to take part in opening a world-class arena in Coachella Valley.”

The 10,000 Acrarena Arena, which is currently in development in Palm Springs, will serve as the future home of the National Hockey League expansion team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Construction at the arena broke ground in June 2021, and the faciltiy is anticipated to open its doors in late 2022 or 2023.