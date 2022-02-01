Brett Williams Named SVP OF Global Touring & Talent At AEG Presents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents has tapped industry veteran Brett Williams as the company’s new Senior Vice President, Global Touring and Talent.

While at AEG Presents, Williams will be tasked with identifying, signing and booking talent for the company’s Global Touring and Talent division.

Williams joins AEG Presents from Los Angeles-based management company Monotone, Inc., where he spent more than 15 years, serving most recently served as General Manager. While at Monotone, Williams worked with a diverse roster of artists that included The Chicks, Foster the People, Cold War Kids, Miike Snow, Dirty Projectors, BANKS, Ratatat, Still Woozy, Empress Of, and Briston Maroney, among others.

In addition, played a key role in the company’s expansion, growing their client roster from four creatives to more than 20, along with a staff that expanded from six employees to more than 20.

“Brett brings an incredible breadth of knowledge and experience to the position,” said Gary Gersh, AEG Presents President of Global Touring and Talent, to whom Williams reports. “His management background, keen eye for spotting and developing talent, and superb artist relations skills are perfectly aligned with our core strategy. I’m thrilled he’s joining the team.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a well-respected and innovative company and look forward to working with Gary and the entire Global Touring and Talent team, who are best in class,” Williams says of his new role at AEG Presents. “I started my career in music because of my obsession with artists, and the company’s mission mirrors my own — namely, to build, support, and serve world-class artists and their vision.”