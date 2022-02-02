Beatles Tribute Tour Announced Featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jay DeMarcus and More

(CelebrityAccess) – The “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles” tour will feature Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Moody Blues founding member Denny Laine, Badfinger’s Joey Molland, former Chicago bassist Jason Scheff and Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus performing songs from two classic Fab Four albums – 1965’s Rubber Soul and 1966’s Revolver.

A similar tour took place in 2019 as a group of musicians took part touring the US celebrating the 50th anniversary of The White Album, featuring some of the same artists. For this iteration, the artists will also showcase tunes from their own respective bands or solo careers.

The tour begins March 1 in Montclair, NJ and is currently touring through March 27. Additional tour dates are slated to be announced at a later date. Producer Tony Ludwig and some of the artists on the tour had this to say via press release.

Tony Ludwig: “Flower Power concerts has been doing Beatles tributes featuring some of the greatest voices and musicians available for over 20 years now, creating a unique experience that can be shared by all. The songbook of these albums should be our best one yet.”

“This time we thought: Wouldn’t it be great if we played the best songs The Beatles ever recorded for a change? ‘Rubber Soul’ and ‘Revolver’ are the boys peaking in front of our eyes and redefining what pop music would be for the foreseeable future. This is going to be fun.” – Todd Rundgren

“It’s always a pleasure playing these classic songs with great artists and friends. Please come join us.” – Christopher Cross

“The Moody Blues met the BEATLES in the early 60’s and were invited to join them on their second British tour. The thought of performing some of their classic songs with such a revered cast on this tour will bring back not only those moments in time but also fond memories as a member of WINGS. I trust that we will pay due credit to their timeless legacy by bringing back that music to everyone who joins us for this special ride.” – Denny Laine

Announced tour dates below:

March 1, 2022 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

March 2, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 3, 2022 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

March 5, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ – Sound Waves (Hard Rock Hotel)

March 6, 2022 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theater at Westbury

March 7, 2022 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 8, 2022 – Annapolis, MD – Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

March 9, 2022 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theater

March 10, 2022 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

March 11, 2022 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theater

March 12, 2022 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

March 14, 2022 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

March 16, 2022 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 17, 2022 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon

March 19, 2022 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget

March 20, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

March 23, 2022 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Arts

March 25, 2022 – Bonita Springs, FL – SW Florida Event Center

March 27, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts