Eminem, Rage Against The Machine, Dolly Parton and Judas Priest Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 17 artists nominated for the 2022 induction class, and what an eclectic group it is.

Ten of this year’s nominees have graced the Hall of Fame (Hof) ballot in previous years: Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Eurythmics, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Fela Kuti, Judas Priest, Devo, Pat Benatar, and MC5. This marks the sixth time MC5 have been up for induction.

The first-time nominees are: Beck, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Eminem. Artists become eligible for the Hof 25 years after releasing their first commercially available recording. Rapper Eminem is the lone artist on the 2022 list nominated in his first year of eligibility. John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame released a statement on the official website.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture. Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees on the Rock Hall’s website beginning today through April 29. The top five artists will make up the “fans’ ballot” which will then be counted among the more than 1,000 ballots sent out to artists, historians and members of the music industry.

Dolly Parton is a notable nominee as she’s been eligible since 1989 but has been collectively shut-out until this year. VCR reports that many consider metal and country the two genre’s overlooked by the HoF. Many of the genre’s biggest acts, Judas Priest, Garth Brooks and Willie Nelson, to name a few have yet to find a seat in the Hall.

The Inductees will be announced in May 2022 with the induction ceremony taking place in the Fall. The 2022 nominee class merchandise is now available via the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website, along with each each nominee bio. Press credential requests open in May.