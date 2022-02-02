Canada’s Armstrong MetalFest To Return For 2022

ARMSTRONG, BC (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Armstrong MetalFest announced that the festival will return as an in-person event in 2022 with two days of live Canadian metal music.

Set for July 15 and 16, Armstrong Metalfest is scheduled to take place in Armstrong in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley.

As of yet, no official lineup for the festival has been revealed but past iterations of MetalFest have featured performances by the likes Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, and Beyond Creation, among others.

“We are pleased to announce that we are planning on having a festival this year! We are planning a similar event like years past, but depending on the Public Health Orders at the time of the festival may take a different physical form. We are working hard to solidify this year’s lineup, and we feel it will be just the light many of us need to look forward to! If everything works out we will be adding additional non-music events during the rest, as well as ramping up other events such as Thrash Wrestling! We are hoping to put presale tickets up for sale in March 2022.” add AMF festival organizers.

Ticket holders for AMF events in 2020 and 2021 that were canceled will be able to use their passes for the 2022 return of the festival, or for the festival in 2023 and 2024.

For more information, ticket holders can inquire by emailing – info[@]armstrongmetalfest[.]ca.