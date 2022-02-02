Dagny Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing

(CelebrityAccess) — Norwegian singer-songwriter and rising pop star Dagny has signed up with Sony Music Publishing for a global music publishing deal.

Dagny has been making waves and amassed an impressive array of more than 750 million streams since her 2015 breakout single “Backbeat” which topped the charts.

Since then, Dagny released her debut album, Strangers/Lovers in 2020, featuring the hit “Somebody,” which spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on Norwegian radio and in the Top 5 on Spotify.

As well, Dagny was featured in Astrid S’s latest single “Pretty” which dropped in December 2021.

In addition to her work as a recording artist, Dagny has also been popular touring artist, performing both in Norway and Internationally, including billing at high profile festivals such as Øya, British Summer Time and Isle of White.

“I’m super excited to be joining the wonderful Sony Music Publishing family! Over the last year I’ve had the opportunity to get to know the team and I’m very much looking forward to working with them all. I’m especially happy they share my vision of continuing to develop my artist career as well as helping me progress as a songwriter for other artists. I’d like to thank Lasse and Johnny in particular for their support and guidance already! I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

“We’ve been big fans of Dagny for a long time, and it is with much joy and excitement we welcome her to Sony Music Publishing.” added Lasse Ewald, VP A&R Scandinavia, Head of European Song Pitching, SMP Scandinavia. “Dagny has consistently proven that she excels as a songwriter on a global scale for not only herself, but also as a co-writer for other international artists – a unique talent that sets her apart and is the best of both worlds for us. We are grateful to be working with Dagny, Juna, Ricardo and the whole team.”