Austin Neal Launches The Neal Agency In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Booking agent Austin Neal has launched The Neal Agency, a new Nashville-based boutique booking agency with a roster that includes Morgan Wallen, Chase Rice, John Morgan, and more.

“I hope to have an agency that’s reflective of the kinds of relationships with my artists that I have with the people I’m starting this agency with,” Neal says. “I truly care about each person and the vision of what that artist wants to build. Beyond long careers and relationships, it’s a way to make a community of people through touring.”

Neal, who is the son of noted talent exec Kevin Neal, previously toiled at WME before he exited the agency after the pandemic began in 2020.

Since then, he made waves after picking up Morgan Wallen’s booking business after the artist was dropped from WME after he sparked a controversy on social media after he was captured on video making an offensive comment.

“I have always wanted and tried to be super-strategic in how I’ve attempted to tour our artists,” Neal stated. “It’s about being very focused on the next step to get to the next step. This smaller roster allows us to be hyper-focused on the people we’ve signed.

At launch, the Neal Agency features a roster that includes Ashland Craft, ERNEST, Riley Green, HARDY, John Morgan, Chase Rice, Seaforth and Morgan Wallen, among others.

“Riley Green from Jacksonville, Alabama is the new age Tim McGraw, while HARDY is a songwriter who comes from another place. ERNEST is one of the most entertaining people I’ve ever met, Seaforth are both musical and hilarious, Chase Rice with his Head Down, Eyes Up brand understands the audience and Ashland Craft is such a free spirit and such a great vocalist. John Morgan is so dynamic and definitely an artist to watch in 2022. It’s an honor to work with all of them,” Neal noted.